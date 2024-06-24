Lane & Associates LLC Trims Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Lane & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises 0.8% of Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,637 shares during the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $151,461,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,573,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,314,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,460,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.53. The company had a trading volume of 427,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,228. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.97. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $94.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.3002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

