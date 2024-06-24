Lantz Financial LLC Has $4.70 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,390 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.5% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Wyrmwood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $207.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.75. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.38.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

