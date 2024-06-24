Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.09.

Several research firms have issued reports on LSCC. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $58.56 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.49.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $140.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total value of $92,504.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,566 shares of company stock worth $3,664,529. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 35.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $231,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 74.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,084,000 after buying an additional 79,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

