Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Up to $5.31

Shares of Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.31, but opened at $5.47. Lavoro shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 710 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lavoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Lavoro Price Performance

About Lavoro

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.87. The company has a market cap of $607.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

