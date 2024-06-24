Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,207 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,461,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,260,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.70 and a 200-day moving average of $109.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

