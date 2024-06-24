LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 7,120 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LexAurum Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,373 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,120 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,338 shares of company stock worth $11,894,344. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $189.08 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $191.70. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.37.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

