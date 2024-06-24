Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Receives $95.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.08.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LNW shares. Macquarie upped their target price on Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna downgraded Light & Wonder from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,523,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Light & Wonder by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,601,000 after purchasing an additional 438,443 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Light & Wonder by 102.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 767,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,320,000 after purchasing an additional 388,781 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the first quarter valued at about $13,578,000. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the first quarter valued at about $10,570,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNW stock opened at $102.06 on Friday. Light & Wonder has a fifty-two week low of $62.16 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.75.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.01 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Light & Wonder will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

