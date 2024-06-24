LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Up to $7.22

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.22, but opened at $7.39. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 2,120 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of LiveWire Group from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

LiveWire Group Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.93.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 317.96% and a negative return on equity of 49.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at LiveWire Group

In related news, Director Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $33,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,808 shares in the company, valued at $385,579.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,208 shares of company stock worth $284,733. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

LiveWire Group Company Profile

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

See Also

