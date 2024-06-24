Lone Star Friends Trust Sells 4,775,000 Shares of System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Stock

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lone Star Friends Trust sold 4,775,000 shares of System1 stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $7,162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 956,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,634.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

System1 Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of SST stock opened at $1.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $136.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.32. System1, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $4.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77.

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.92 million during the quarter. System1 had a negative net margin of 49.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of System1 from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Institutional Trading of System1

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in System1 stock. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Free Report) by 91.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in System1 were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About System1

System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network.

