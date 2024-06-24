Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.06.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $311.82 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.03 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $330.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.39. The company has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

