Lynn Michelle Jurich Sells 50,000 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $605,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,344,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,280,478.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $703,000.00.

Sunrun Stock Up 4.4 %

RUN stock opened at $13.09 on Monday. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average is $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $458.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.38 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Sunrun by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. USCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,483.9% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Stories

