Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Receives $348.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $348.17.

MDGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of MDGL opened at $278.42 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $299.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of -0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.85 and a 200-day moving average of $234.68.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.06) by ($1.32). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -27.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Rebecca Taub sold 27,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total value of $6,693,860.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 458,999 shares in the company, valued at $111,701,996.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Rebecca Taub sold 27,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total transaction of $6,693,860.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 458,999 shares in the company, valued at $111,701,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard S. Levy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.48, for a total value of $2,832,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,529.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,921 shares of company stock worth $37,491,547 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

