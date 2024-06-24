Man Wah Holdings Limited (MAWHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 5th

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.3383 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Man Wah’s previous dividend of $0.34.

Get Man Wah alerts:

Man Wah Trading Down 17.1 %

Shares of MAWHY opened at $15.60 on Monday. Man Wah has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $18.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07.

Man Wah Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.