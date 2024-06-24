Man Wah Holdings Limited (MAWHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 5th

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.3383 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Man Wah’s previous dividend of $0.34.
Man Wah Trading Down 17.1 %
Shares of MAWHY opened at $15.60 on Monday. Man Wah has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $18.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07.
Man Wah Company Profile
