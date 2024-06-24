Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Position Boosted by &Partners

&Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,141,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,235,000 after acquiring an additional 114,213 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,182,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,867,000 after buying an additional 737,203 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,846,000. Claret Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 89,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 104,026 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

MFC stock opened at $25.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.62. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $26.81. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 67.44%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

