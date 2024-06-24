Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $19.21

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.21, but opened at $18.47. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $18.45, with a volume of 5,837,380 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a current ratio of 23.07.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.89 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 106.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $209,448.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,943. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,915,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,002,000 after acquiring an additional 441,455 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,823,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after acquiring an additional 410,146 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,295,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,429,000 after purchasing an additional 296,776 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 793,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,638,000 after buying an additional 95,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,499,000 after buying an additional 119,470 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

