Marcum Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.6% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,338 shares of company stock worth $11,894,344 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.6 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $189.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $191.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.73.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

