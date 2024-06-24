MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Stake Lowered by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in MasTec were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MasTec alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in MasTec during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in MasTec by 891.9% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $304,009.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,742.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Stock Performance

NYSE MTZ opened at $111.63 on Monday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $123.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.40 and a 200-day moving average of $86.02.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.33. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. As a group, analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTZ has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTZ

MasTec Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.