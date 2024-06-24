McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.71. 403,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,694. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.50 and its 200-day moving average is $70.12. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $93.77.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,695,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,458 shares of company stock worth $8,286,114 in the last quarter. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKC. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth $566,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at $565,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 328.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at about $546,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

