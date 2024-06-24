MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 16,070.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MDU. Argus upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rob L. Johnson purchased 36,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $923,968.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 41,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,639.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MDU opened at $25.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

About MDU Resources Group

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.