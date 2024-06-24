MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $2.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 million, a P/E ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.80. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $7.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.01. MEI Pharma had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 48.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MEI Pharma stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.09% of MEI Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

(Get Free Report)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.