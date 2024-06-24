Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.

Mercer International has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years. Mercer International has a payout ratio of 62.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mercer International to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.

NASDAQ MERC opened at $8.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32. The company has a market cap of $576.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $553.43 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercer International will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MERC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

