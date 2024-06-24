Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.78.

Several research analysts have commented on MMSI shares. StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. CL King started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $82.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.38. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $85.18. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.42 and its 200-day moving average is $77.16.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $323.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4,411.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 518,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,275,000 after purchasing an additional 506,992 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $38,165,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 818.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 278,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,151,000 after acquiring an additional 248,140 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $14,022,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 880,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,685,000 after acquiring an additional 131,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Stories

