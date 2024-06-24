MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.52% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

MGE Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

MGEE traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.94. The stock had a trading volume of 100,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,813. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.73. MGE Energy has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $83.27.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.46 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 18.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGE Energy will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in MGE Energy in the first quarter valued at $490,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 360.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 23,184 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 11,187.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 14,879 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

