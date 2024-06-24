MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Purchased by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,799 shares during the quarter. MGM Resorts International comprises approximately 1.2% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGM. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 510.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE MGM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.28. 793,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,795,075. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.82 and its 200-day moving average is $42.87. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Insider Activity

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,859,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $178,190.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,988 shares of company stock worth $5,991,759. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

