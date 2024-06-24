Michael Tobin Purchases 5,000 Shares of Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report) insider Michael Tobin purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 239 ($3.04) per share, with a total value of £11,950 ($15,184.24).

On Tuesday, April 30th, Michael Tobin bought 3,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £6,900 ($8,767.47).

On Friday, April 26th, Michael Tobin bought 5,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($15,247.78).

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Michael Tobin purchased 5,500 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £13,585 ($17,261.75).

On Wednesday, April 17th, Michael Tobin bought 2,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.18) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,353.24).

On Monday, April 15th, Michael Tobin purchased 2,500 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.30) per share, for a total transaction of £6,500 ($8,259.21).

LON BOOM opened at GBX 257.50 ($3.27) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £42.18 million, a P/E ratio of -279.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 246.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 256.75. Audioboom Group plc has a one year low of GBX 130 ($1.65) and a one year high of GBX 350 ($4.45).

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

