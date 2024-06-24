Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $172.00 at Robert W. Baird

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $172.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MU. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.20.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $139.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.34. The stock has a market cap of $154.52 billion, a PE ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 1.21. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $157.54.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,712,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 275,446 shares of company stock valued at $33,324,533. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

