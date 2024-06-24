MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.46 and last traded at $35.21. 74,518 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,141,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average is $31.00.

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

