Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MNMD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Trading Up 1.5 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MNMD opened at $7.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Mind Medicine has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.64.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. Research analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

(Get Free Report

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.