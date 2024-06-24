Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives $129.02 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.02.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 15.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,036,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,769,000 after buying an additional 5,129,800 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after buying an additional 1,614,460 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 77.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,367,000 after buying an additional 1,690,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,648,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,743,000 after buying an additional 18,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $347,565,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $133.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.68 and its 200-day moving average is $110.52.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The company had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.
