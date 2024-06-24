monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at William Blair in a report released on Monday, RTT News reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.50.

MNDY traded down $5.13 on Monday, reaching $219.84. 193,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,433. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.12. monday.com has a 52-week low of $122.13 and a 52-week high of $249.00. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.47 and a beta of 1.30.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.33 million. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that monday.com will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 373.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 741.7% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

