Monero Price Hits $163.15 (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $163.15 or 0.00267720 BTC on exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $3.01 billion and $56.36 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monero has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,940.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.65 or 0.00575407 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.81 or 0.00112918 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00036802 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00043033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00070598 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

