Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price indicates a potential downside of 2.22% from the company’s previous close.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MNST

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $49.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.46. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 60.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 293,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,315,000 after acquiring an additional 110,551 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 128.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 64.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 31,225 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,365,000 after buying an additional 31,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 175,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after buying an additional 11,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.