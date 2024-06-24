Morgan Stanley Lowers Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $76.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.95% from the stock’s current price.

PEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

NYSE PEG traded up $1.54 on Monday, reaching $74.55. The company had a trading volume of 538,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,892. The firm has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $75.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $91,192.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,270.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,948 shares of company stock valued at $199,910. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

