Morgan Stanley Trims Spire (NYSE:SR) Target Price to $64.00

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Spire from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Spire in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Spire in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.83.

SR traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,408. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Spire has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.51.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.41). Spire had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 4,500 shares of Spire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.83 per share, with a total value of $107,235.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

