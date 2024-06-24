M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock Position Lowered by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 16,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $2,394,653.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,567.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,553 shares of company stock valued at $14,724,147 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $147.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.50. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $156.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on M&T Bank

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.