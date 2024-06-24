Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bey Douglas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC cut their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

NYSE:HD traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $354.71. 883,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,406,974. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $337.65 and its 200-day moving average is $352.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

