MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Receives $173.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.25.

MYRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti lowered shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of MYR Group from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in MYR Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $140.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. MYR Group has a fifty-two week low of $110.87 and a fifty-two week high of $181.02.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $815.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MYR Group will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

