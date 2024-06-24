NBC Securities Inc. Decreases Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 59,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $45.75 on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.12 and a 12 month high of $47.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.59.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 4.41%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

Insider Activity at Jefferies Financial Group

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $2,546,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,591,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,979,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $2,546,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,591,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,979,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $65,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,314,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,165,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Featured Stories

