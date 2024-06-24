Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Lifted by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,502 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 price target (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.53.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total transaction of $758,889.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,772,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,425 shares of company stock valued at $41,919,791 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $686.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $689.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $621.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $577.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

