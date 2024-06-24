Netrum (NTR) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Netrum (NTR) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 24th. One Netrum coin can now be bought for about $23.51 or 0.00036564 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Netrum has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Netrum has a total market capitalization of $50.30 million and approximately $29.99 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Netrum Coin Profile

Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin. Netrum’s official website is netrum.io.

Buying and Selling Netrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Neom (NEOM) is a cryptocurrency . Neom has a current supply of 2,577,890.378321 with 2,139,819.473842 in circulation. The last known price of Neom is 23.50659952 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://netrum.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

