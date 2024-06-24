NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Trading Up 6.8% on Insider Buying Activity

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) was up 6.8% on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $19.30 and last traded at $19.24. Approximately 105,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 205,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.

Specifically, insider Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein sold 190,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $4,095,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James N. Topper purchased 8,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $181,223.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,008,429 shares in the company, valued at $64,681,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein sold 190,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $4,095,234.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NAMS shares. Scotiabank began coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Friday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average is $18.97.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,157,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,015,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,920,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter worth $15,018,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 18.8% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 315,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

