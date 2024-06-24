NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Receives $44.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.29.

Get NNN REIT alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NNN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NNN REIT from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on NNN REIT in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of NNN REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NNN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NNN REIT

NNN REIT Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in NNN REIT by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the first quarter worth about $34,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of NNN REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in NNN REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in NNN REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

NNN stock opened at $42.22 on Friday. NNN REIT has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

NNN REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.67%.

NNN REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.