NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Receives $44.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.29.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on NNN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NNN REIT from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on NNN REIT in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of NNN REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NNN REIT
NNN REIT Price Performance
NNN stock opened at $42.22 on Friday. NNN REIT has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
NNN REIT Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.67%.
NNN REIT Company Profile
NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.
See Also
