North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 299 ($3.80) and last traded at GBX 299 ($3.80), with a volume of 158091 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 296 ($3.76).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. North American Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55,000.00%.

The stock has a market cap of £410.68 million, a PE ratio of 14,800.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 291.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 287.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72.

In other news, insider Susannah Nicklin purchased 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 289 ($3.67) per share, with a total value of £2,473.84 ($3,143.38). In other news, insider Charles Park purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.72) per share, with a total value of £29,300 ($37,229.99). Also, insider Susannah Nicklin purchased 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 289 ($3.67) per share, for a total transaction of £2,473.84 ($3,143.38). Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

