Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Receives $48.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.90.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $56,877.12. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 109,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $56,877.12. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 109,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider James B. Evans sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,292 shares of company stock worth $342,852 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 112,100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 305.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $36.76 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average of $37.70.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company had revenue of $396.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

