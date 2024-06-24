Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires 455 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 2.0% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:CAT traded up $4.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $332.79. The stock had a trading volume of 803,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,250. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $162.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.84 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CAT shares. HSBC boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.13.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

