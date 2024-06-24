Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires Shares of 120 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $503.73. 1,570,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,147,774. The company has a market capitalization of $456.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $480.83 and a 200 day moving average of $463.95. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $505.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.