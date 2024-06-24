Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys 1,029 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,034.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857 over the last ninety days. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $1.18 on Monday, reaching $90.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,714,767. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $100.57. The company has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.03.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

View Our Latest Report on MCHP

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.