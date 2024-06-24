Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys Shares of 136 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.41.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $1.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $302.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,695. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $232.06 and a 12 month high of $348.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

