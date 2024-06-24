Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Cuts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for about 1.0% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of General Electric by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 261,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,335,000 after acquiring an additional 28,985 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in shares of General Electric by 24,042.9% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 10,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 269,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,432,000 after acquiring an additional 22,998 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.27.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,367,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $179.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.20. General Electric has a 52-week low of $82.69 and a 52-week high of $170.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

