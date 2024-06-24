Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Decreases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 1.3% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $2,061,490,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Accenture by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,751,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $614,615,000 after acquiring an additional 875,723 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $288,168,000. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $286,220,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $310.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $301.15 and its 200 day moving average is $337.29. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $278.69 and a 1-year high of $387.51.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. Accenture’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.09.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,516.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total transaction of $1,369,747.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,516.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,083 shares of company stock valued at $6,302,285 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

